Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 10 2021 8:38pm
01:44

Grande Prairie’s new hospital open for care

After years of delays, an Alberta hospital is finally open for care and its first patients are now settling in. Morgan Black reports on the opening of the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.

