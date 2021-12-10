Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 10 2021 8:38pm 01:44 Grande Prairie’s new hospital open for care After years of delays, an Alberta hospital is finally open for care and its first patients are now settling in. Morgan Black reports on the opening of the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital. Grande Prairie Regional Hospital in northern Alberta opens after years of delays REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8442607/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8442607/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?