Global News Morning Edmonton
December 10 2021 12:11pm
04:30

Federal defence minister Anita Anand discusses her visit to Edmonton

Canada’s newly appointed defence minister Anita Anand joins Global News Morning Edmonton to discuss her visit to Edmonton, as well as her goals for the position.

