Global News Morning Edmonton December 10 2021 12:11pm 04:30 Federal defence minister Anita Anand discusses her visit to Edmonton Canada’s newly appointed defence minister Anita Anand joins Global News Morning Edmonton to discuss her visit to Edmonton, as well as her goals for the position. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8440605/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8440605/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?