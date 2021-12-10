Menu

The Morning Show
December 10 2021 10:51am
05:07

Homemade chicken nuggets with a secret healthy ingredient

Lean Squad’s Phil Mackenzie takes the fuss out of meal time with his easy-to-make healthy chicken nuggets with baked in sweet potato.

