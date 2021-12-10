Global News Morning Halifax December 10 2021 6:38am 05:54 Holiday entertaining with Taylor Kaye Holidays are around the corner and Lifestyle Expert Taylor Kaye stops by Global News Morning to showcase some easy holiday food and drink ideas for entertaining at home. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8439908/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8439908/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?