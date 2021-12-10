Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
December 10 2021 6:38am
05:54

Holiday entertaining with Taylor Kaye

Holidays are around the corner and Lifestyle Expert Taylor Kaye stops by Global News Morning to showcase some easy holiday food and drink ideas for entertaining at home.

