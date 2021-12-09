Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 9 2021 9:55pm
01:31

B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 9

There were blue skies across Metro Vancouver Thursday but Friday will bring a special weather statement. Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 forecast for British Columbia.

