News December 9 2021 8:12pm 01:48 City of Penticton to conduct $75K community safety review The review will look at RCMP, fire and bylaw operations in Penticton to determine how to allocate resources to meet the demand. City of Penticton to conduct $75K community safety review REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8439253/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8439253/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?