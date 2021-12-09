Global News at 10 Regina December 9 2021 6:12pm 02:00 Saskatchewan unveils plan to deal with surgical backlog caused by COVID-19 The province said in order to eliminate the current backlog, it has set a target of performing an additional 7,000 surgeries in 2022-23 over pre-pandemic levels. Saskatchewan unveils plan to deal with surgical backlog caused by COVID-19 REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8438755/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8438755/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?