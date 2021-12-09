Menu

Canada
December 9 2021 5:28pm
01:45

Nova Scotia has first major snowfall of the year

Nova Scotia experienced its first major snowfall of the year, with more than 30 cm falling in many parts of Halifax overnight. Amber Fryday has the latest.

