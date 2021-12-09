Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
December 9 2021 12:44pm
05:06

Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market ready for Christmas shopping

Annie Melnychuk with the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market chats about some upcoming plans and special items available at the market through holidays.

