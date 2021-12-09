The Morning Show December 9 2021 10:33am 05:23 Keeping your cool when family gatherings get heated this Holiday season While we all love our family, sometimes family gatherings can get heated. Relationship expert, Jessica O’Reilly, gives expert advice on navigating family drama. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8436746/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8436746/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?