Global News Morning BC
December 9 2021 9:54am
05:30

Former Canadian Olympic race walker is now running for Richmond city council

Canadian Olympic race walker Evan Dunfee is entering the race for Richmond city council. He talks to Paul Haysom about that and his Olympic experience.

