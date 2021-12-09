Global News Morning BC December 9 2021 9:54am 05:30 Former Canadian Olympic race walker is now running for Richmond city council Canadian Olympic race walker Evan Dunfee is entering the race for Richmond city council. He talks to Paul Haysom about that and his Olympic experience. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8436658/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8436658/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?