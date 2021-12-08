Menu

Edmonton crime
December 8 2021 8:11pm
01:53

Mother still desperate for answers in Nadia Atwi’s disappearance

Four years after Nadia Atwi failed to show up for work, her mother still prays every day for answers as to what happened to her daughter. Sarah Ryan reports.

