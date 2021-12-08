Menu

December 8 2021 7:38pm
‘Great news for skiers’: B.C. forecast will be colder and wetter this winter

Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon explains what British Columbians can expect this winter in the long range forecast with La Niña at play.

