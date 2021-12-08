Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
December 8 2021 6:54pm
01:26

Capacity swelling, waitlists growing at Regina shelters

WATCH: Shelters throughout Regina are seeing a rise in capacity levels as temperatures continue to fall. Moises Canales-Lavigne reports on how these facilities are coping with the demand.

Advertisement

Video Home