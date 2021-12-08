Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
December 8 2021 7:40am
05:40

Local Products That Spark Joy

A local entrepreneur has created a new subscription box filled with Nova Scotian and Canadian-made items that hope to help women de-stress this holiday season.

