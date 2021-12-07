Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
central okanagan
December 7 2021 8:24pm
02:23

Okanagan College makes appeal to community to help achieve its fundraising goal for new health sciences building

It opened its doors earlier this year but because of COVID–Okanagan College is only now giving the public a look inside its newest, multi-million dollar health sciences building It’s hoped programs offered in the new facility help address the critical shortage of frontline health care workers in the Okanagan. But as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, the community is being called to action to help make up the $750,000 shortfall for the project.

Advertisement

Video Home