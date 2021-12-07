Okanagan College makes appeal to community to help achieve its fundraising goal for new health sciences building
It opened its doors earlier this year but because of COVID–Okanagan College is only now giving the public a look inside its newest, multi-million dollar health sciences building It’s hoped programs offered in the new facility help address the critical shortage of frontline health care workers in the Okanagan. But as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, the community is being called to action to help make up the $750,000 shortfall for the project.