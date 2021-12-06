Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
December 6 2021 12:34pm
05:23

Holiday gift ideas with tech expert Marc Saltzman

Tech Expert Marc Saltzman joined Global News Morning to chat about some of his gift ideas for the 2021 holiday season.

