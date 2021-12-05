Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 5 2021 9:55pm
01:59

South Coast prepares for first snow storm of season

After a brief reprieve from record-breaking rain, B.C’s south coast is bracing for the first snowfall of the season and as Kamil Karamali reports, it could be a messy Monday morning commute.

