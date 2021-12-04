Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 4 2021 9:32pm
19:40

Global News Hour at 6 BC: December 4th, 2021

Volunteers step up to help with B.C. Flood relief. A resident living in the DTES shares how dangerous living there can be. An update on how Abbotsford is recovering from floods

