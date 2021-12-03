Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 3 2021 6:13pm
02:55

More suspected and confirmed Omicron variant cases in the GTA

Only a week after it was first identified as a variant of concern, the Omicron variant has found its way to several public health regions. Matthew Bingley reports.

Advertisement

Video Home