Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 3 2021 6:13pm 02:55 More suspected and confirmed Omicron variant cases in the GTA Only a week after it was first identified as a variant of concern, the Omicron variant has found its way to several public health regions. Matthew Bingley reports. COVID-19: Omicron variant detected among 3 Toronto residents COVID-19: More Omicron cases crop up in Ontario amid Delta-driven surge York Region confirms 1st case of COVID-19 Omicron variant in child under 12