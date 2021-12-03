Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Alert Ready
December 3 2021 11:26am
03:51

Vancouver using an app to send out public safety alerts

Daniel Stevens, Vancouver’s Director of Emergency Management, explains how the new public safety alert app works.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.