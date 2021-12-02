Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 2 2021 9:47pm
02:17

Powell River paper mill shutting down indefinitely

A major blow for the community of Powell River, as the company that owns it biggest employer has announced it’s shutting down. Ted Chernecki reports on what the community is hoping will save it.

