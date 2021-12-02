Global News Hour at 6 BC December 2 2021 9:47pm 02:17 Powell River paper mill shutting down indefinitely A major blow for the community of Powell River, as the company that owns it biggest employer has announced it’s shutting down. Ted Chernecki reports on what the community is hoping will save it. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8422279/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8422279/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?