Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
December 2 2021 8:11pm
02:16

Okanagan smashes December 1 temperature records

The Okanagan kicked off December by smashing temperature records around the region. With a high above 22 degrees, Penticton even set a record for the highest December temperature anywhere in B.C.

Advertisement

Video Home