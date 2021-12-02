News December 2 2021 8:11pm 02:16 Okanagan smashes December 1 temperature records The Okanagan kicked off December by smashing temperature records around the region. With a high above 22 degrees, Penticton even set a record for the highest December temperature anywhere in B.C. Temperature records toppled in the Okanagan, cooler days to return REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8422079/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8422079/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?