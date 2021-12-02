Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health
December 2 2021 1:52pm
02:38

Premier Scott Moe responds to Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO’s resignation

WATCH: Premier Scott Moe told reporters he found out about Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone’s resignation late last week.

Advertisement

Video Home