Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 1 2021 9:30pm
01:55

Vancouver firefighters sound alarm over city’s budget

While Vancouver homeowners face a 5% property tax increase, the city’s firefighters are warning that the budget could make for less, not more, firefighters on the road. Jordan Armstrong reports.

