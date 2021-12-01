Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 1 2021 8:19pm
01:58

Alberta to help fund vaccine development

The Alberta government says it will invest tens of millions of dollars to help fund research, build new labs and add manufacturing capacity for vaccines. Tom Vernon has the details.

