Global News Morning Montreal
December 1 2021 7:56am
04:11

Coping with holiday loneliness

The holidays are a time of excitement and joy for many, but for some, it can be a period of increased loneliness and isolation. Psychotherapist Lisa Brookman joins Global’s Laura Casella with some helpful coping tips.

