Global News Morning Montreal December 1 2021 7:56am 04:11 Coping with holiday loneliness The holidays are a time of excitement and joy for many, but for some, it can be a period of increased loneliness and isolation. Psychotherapist Lisa Brookman joins Global's Laura Casella with some helpful coping tips.