Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton November 30 2021 8:33pm 01:54 Head of Alberta’s police watchdog agency resigns The head of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has resigned. Critics believe the move could speak to concerns about underfunding. Sarah Komadina explains. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8415404/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8415404/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?