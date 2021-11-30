Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 30 2021 8:33pm
01:54

Head of Alberta’s police watchdog agency resigns

The head of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has resigned. Critics believe the move could speak to concerns about underfunding. Sarah Komadina explains.

