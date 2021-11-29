The Morning Show November 29 2021 11:07am 03:44 How to save money with Rakuten on Cyber Monday Tina Singh explains how you can earn cash back through Rakuten.ca on your Cyber Monday purchases, and the best deals for the whole family. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8409903/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8409903/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?