Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 28 2021 10:26pm
02:46

B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 28

The heavy rain battering B.C.’s coast is set to taper off overnight, but the period of respite will be brief. What to expect in the Sunday, November 28, 2021 forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

