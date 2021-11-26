Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 26 2021 10:09pm
17:37

Global News Hour at 6 BC: Nov 26

Prime MInister Justin Trudeau comes to B.C. to tour the flood devastation. The B.C. government proactively closes highways as more storms approach. And a new COVID-19 variant sends shock waves around the world.

