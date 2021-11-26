Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 26 2021 9:55pm
01:01

B.C. government concerned about new COVID-19 variant

Global’s Keith Baldrey has the latest on the B.C. government’s concerns about the new COVID-19 variant ‘omicron’

