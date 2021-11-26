Global News Hour at 6 BC November 26 2021 8:03pm 01:24 Vancouver’s penthouse COVID-19 scofflaw goes to jail Mo Movassaghi, who’s been convicted twice of running an illegal booze can and show lounge out of his Vancouver penthouse apartment, has been fined and sent to jail. Jordan Armstrong reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8406555/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8406555/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?