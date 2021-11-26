Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 26 2021 8:03pm
01:24

Vancouver’s penthouse COVID-19 scofflaw goes to jail

Mo Movassaghi, who’s been convicted twice of running an illegal booze can and show lounge out of his Vancouver penthouse apartment, has been fined and sent to jail. Jordan Armstrong reports.

Advertisement

Video Home