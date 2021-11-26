Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 26 2021 6:01pm
01:44

25-year-old man identified as Toronto’s latest murder victim

As Catherine McDonald reports, Malcolm Ellis was shot to death in the garage of a home near Meadowvale and Sheppard.

