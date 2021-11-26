Global News at Noon Edmonton November 26 2021 2:18pm 02:23 Alberta children get their first COVID-19 vaccines Hundreds of kids rolled up their sleeves across Alberta on Friday, as COVID-19 vaccination clinics opened their doors to children aged five to 11. Morgan Black has more on the noon news. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8405257/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8405257/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?