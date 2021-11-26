Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
November 26 2021 2:18pm
02:23

Alberta children get their first COVID-19 vaccines

Hundreds of kids rolled up their sleeves across Alberta on Friday, as COVID-19 vaccination clinics opened their doors to children aged five to 11. Morgan Black has more on the noon news.

