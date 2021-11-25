Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 25 2021 8:29pm
01:50

Whistler Blackcomb opens for the season, hopes for a rebound

The Whistler Blackcomb resort opens on Thursday for its 2021-2022 season, hoping for the rebound it desperately needs from the pandemic. Jordan Armstrong reports.

