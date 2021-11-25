Menu

Crime
November 25 2021 7:07pm
00:45

Gas station in Kelowna robbed second time in a week

Kelowna RCMP say the gas station on Springfield Road has been robbed twice in the past week: First on Nov. 15, then again on Nov. 22.

