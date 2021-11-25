BC weather November 25 2021 6:23pm 08:01 1st of next three atmospheric rivers make landfall in B.C. Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has more on the weather warnings and when and where the atmospheric rivers are expected to hit. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8403518/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8403518/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?