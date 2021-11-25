Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
BC weather
November 25 2021 6:23pm
08:01

1st of next three atmospheric rivers make landfall in B.C.

Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has more on the weather warnings and when and where the atmospheric rivers are expected to hit.

Advertisement

Video Home