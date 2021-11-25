Menu

November 25 2021 4:53pm
Active shooter targets Vanderhoof RCMP detachment

Just after noon Mounties responded to reports of a man with a long gun targeting the Vanderhoof RCMP detachment. The public was asked to stay inside and shelter in place.

