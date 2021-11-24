Regina residents rally to raise awareness about military coup in Sudan
Regina residents are demonstrating to raise awareness about the military coup in Sudan. Some say they have friends and relatives back home in Sudan being affected, as the military is using violent force to take over. They add, communicating with loved ones in the country has also been difficult due to internet blackouts and land lines not connecting. Food scarcity and personal safety are becoming increasing concerns for Sudanese civilians, according to those at the rally.