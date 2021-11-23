Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
November 23 2021 7:10pm
01:53

Saskatoon city council rejects proposal for Nordic spa in The Willows

Saskatoon city councillors voted against amendments to a concept plan for The Willows, but some suspect Dream Development will bring forward another proposal.

Advertisement

Video Home