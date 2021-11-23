Global News Morning Edmonton November 23 2021 11:59am 04:11 The Mustard Seed collecting donations for its Family Gift Centre Every holiday season, The Mustard Seed in Edmonton runs its Family Gift Centre, which allows families to shop for new toys for their children at the cost of $2. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8395734/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8395734/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?