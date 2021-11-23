Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
November 23 2021 7:53am
08:04

Rick Mercer talks new book

Paul Brothers catches up with Rick Mercer in his shed somewhere in Newfoundland to react to the news that his new book Talking to Canadians has become an instant bestseller.

