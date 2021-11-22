Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Morning Show
November 22 2021 11:07am
01:43

Indigenous author wins prestigious award

Author of ‘On The Trapline’ David A Robertson chats about winning the 2021 Governor General’s literary award and talks about the value of celebrating indigenous culture and amplifying voices.

Advertisement

Video Home