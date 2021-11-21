Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 21 2021 9:05pm
01:44

BC Floods: Abbotsford stems flow of water to Sumas Prairie

The City of Abbotsford has stopped the flow of flood water into the Sumas Prairie as repairs to multiple breaches of the dike protecting the lowlands continue. Grace Ke has the latest.

