Canada November 21 2021 11:55am 01:42 MADD Red Ribbon Campaign launches MADD’s Holiday Awareness Campaign launched this Saturday afternoon. It aims to raise awareness about the risks of impaired driving during the holiday season. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8390903/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8390903/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?