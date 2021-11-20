Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 20 2021 2:13pm
05:53

Documentary on the history of Sumas Lake

Filmmaker, Amanda Christmas, shares details of her recent documentary that explores the history of Sumas Lake, and why it was drained over a century ago.

