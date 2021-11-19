Menu

November 19 2021 9:57pm
02:47

B.C. restricts fuel purchases

The government of B.C. has imposed new restrictions on non-essential gas purchases in the southwest corner of the province, limiting drivers to 30 litres at the pump. John Hua reports.

