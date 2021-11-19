Menu

Abbotsford
November 19 2021 8:49pm
01:46

B.C. Flooding: Abbotsford drops levee plan

The City of Abbotsford abruptly changed course, Friday, dropping plans to build a levee that would have left 22 homes under water while the Sumas Prairie dries out. Rumina Daya reports.

