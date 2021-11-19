Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime
November 19 2021 6:56pm
01:16

Bindra trial paused as judge reviews admissibility of evidence

The sexual assault trial for Sohil Bindra continued on Friday, with court hearing from the prosecution’s final witness. Erik Bay reports.

Advertisement

Video Home